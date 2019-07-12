Bolanos, Orozco lift Amarillo over Frisco 5-2

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Rodrigo Orozco had three hits and scored three runs, and Ronald Bolanos allowed just two hits over seven innings as the Amarillo Sod Poodles topped the Frisco RoughRiders 5-2 on Friday.

Bolanos (4-2) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two while allowing two runs.

Amarillo took the lead in the first when it put up three runs, including a double by Luis Torrens that scored Ivan Castillo.

The RoughRiders cut into the deficit in the third inning when Brendon Davis scored on a groundout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Sod Poodles later tacked on a run in both the seventh and ninth innings. In the seventh, Edward Olivares hit an RBI single before he reached on an error to score Orozco in the ninth.

Brock Burke (0-5) went five innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out four and walked two.