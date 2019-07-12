Buelvas leads AZL Athletics Green to 11-7 win over AZL Padres 1

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Brayan Buelvas homered and had three hits, driving in two, as the AZL Athletics Green exploded for a season-high in runs in an 11-7 win over the AZL Padres 1 on Saturday.

With the game tied 3-3 in the fourth, AZL Athletics Green grabbed the lead when Marcos Betancourt hit a two-run single.

AZL Padres 1 answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs to grab a one-run lead on a two-run double by Hudson Head and an RBI double by CJ Abrams.

The AZL Athletics Green later added three runs in both the fifth and eighth innings. In the fifth, Jose Bonilla scored on a forceout, while Buelvas hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Kumar Nambiar (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Sam Ballard (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Several AZL Padres 1 chipped in at the plate, as five players had at least two hits. Abrams doubled twice and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple. The AZL Padres 1 also recorded a season-high six doubles.