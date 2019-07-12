Andreoli’s double leads Tacoma to 2-1 win over Reno

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- John Andreoli hit a run-scoring double in the seventh inning to give the Tacoma Rainiers a 2-1 win over the Reno Aces on Friday.

Kelby Tomlinson scored on the play after he hit a double with two outs and advanced to third on a double by Andreoli.

The double by Andreoli scored Tomlinson to give the Rainiers a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the fourth, Reno took the lead on a solo home run by Travis Snider. Tacoma answered in the bottom of the inning when Ryan Court hit a solo home run.

Tim Lopes doubled and singled, also stealing a base in the win.

Sam Tuivailala (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Ben Taylor (2-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Aces, Snider homered and singled.