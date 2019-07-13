Minor expected to start for Texas against Houston

Houston Astros (57-35, first in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (50-42, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Wade Miley (7-4, 3.28 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Rangers: Mike Minor (8-4, 2.54 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Both Houston and Texas are looking to clinch a series win with a victory.

The Rangers are 22-22 against AL West opponents. Texas has hit 130 home runs as a team this season. Joey Gallo leads them with 21, averaging one every 10.2 at-bats.

The Astros are 26-9 against AL West Division opponents. Houston has hit 146 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Alex Bregman leads them with 23, averaging one every 13.8 at-bats. The Rangers won the last meeting 9-8. Shawn Kelley earned his fifth victory and Danny Santana went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Texas. Roberto Osuna registered his second loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elvis Andrus leads the Rangers with 102 hits and has 47 RBIs. Rougned Odor is 8-for-33 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Bregman leads the Astros with 38 extra base hits and is slugging .535. Yuli Gurriel is 13-for-38 with two doubles, eight home runs and 17 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .241 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Astros: 7-3, .279 batting average, 4.32 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Hunter Pence: 10-day IL (groin), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).

Astros Injuries: Brad Peacock: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 60-day IL (rib), Alex Bregman: day-to-day (face).