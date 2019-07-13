Marin, Lake spur Tijuana to 5-2 win over Puebla

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Junior Lake homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Terance Marin allowed just four hits over six innings as the Toros de Tijuana topped the Pericos de Puebla 5-2 on Saturday.

Marin (6-2) allowed one run while striking out two to get the win.

Tijuana took the lead in the first when it scored three runs, including RBI singles by Lake and Luis Alfonso Cruz.

The Pericos cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Oscar Lemus hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Issmael Salas.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Toros later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Gabriel Gutierrez hit an RBI single, while Lake hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Guillermo Moscoso (2-6) went six innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out two and walked two.