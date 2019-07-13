Carrasco hits walk-off single, Wilmington beats Carolina 8-7

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Dennicher Carrasco hit a walk-off single, as the Wilmington Blue Rocks defeated the Carolina Mudcats 8-7 on Saturday.

Brewer Hicklen scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single and stole second.

After the Mudcats scored six runs in the top of the seventh, Wilmington answered with one in the eighth to tie the game 7-7.

Tad Ratliff (2-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Justin Topa (0-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

With the win, Wilmington improved to 6-1 against Carolina this season.