Fairchild’s homer leads Daytona to 2-1 win over Lakeland

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Stuart Fairchild hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, leading the Daytona Tortugas to a 2-1 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

In the top of the second, Lakeland grabbed the lead on a sacrifice fly by Jon Rosoff that scored Dylan Rosa. Daytona answered in the third inning when Andy Sugilio scored on a groundout.

Michael Byrne (3-3) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Lakeland starter Garrett Hill (2-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

For the Flying Tigers, Brock Deatherage tripled and singled, also stealing a base.

The Tortugas swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 6-1. With the win, Daytona remains undefeated (8-0) against Lakeland this season.