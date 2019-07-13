Tancas hits walk-off single in 11th, Bradenton beats Fort Myers 6-5

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Lucas Tancas hit a walk-off two-run single with one out in the 11th inning, as the Bradenton Marauders topped the Fort Myers Miracle 6-5 on Saturday.

The Marauders scored one run in the ninth before Fort Myers took a 5-4 lead in the 11th when Trevor Larnach hit an RBI single, driving in Gabriel Maciel.

Bradenton starter Gavin Wallace went six innings, allowing two runs and seven hits. He also struck out three and walked one. Matt Eardensohn (1-0) got the win in relief while Moises Gomez (0-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Raul Hernandez doubled and singled twice in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Larnach had four hits, while Maciel and Andrew Bechtold recorded three apiece for Fort Myers in a losing effort. The Miracle left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 14 baserunners in the loss.