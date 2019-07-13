Herrera, Wyatt lift AZL Giants Black over AZL Athletics Green 6-2

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Logan Wyatt had three hits and scored three runs, and Jasier Herrera pitched six scoreless innings as the AZL Giants Black defeated the AZL Athletics Green 6-2 on Sunday.

Herrera (3-1) allowed two hits while striking out five and walking one to get the win.

Up 3-1, the AZL Giants Black extended their lead in the third inning when Ghordy Santos scored on a wild pitch and Wyatt scored on a single.

The AZL Giants Black tacked on another run in the fifth when Garrett Frechette hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Wyatt.

Livan Sanchez (0-5) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and six hits while walking one in the Arizona League game.