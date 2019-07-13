Sports
Green’s single leads Sacramento to 3-2 win over Fresno
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Zach Green hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Sacramento River Cats to a 3-2 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Saturday.
Abiatal Avelino scored on the play to give the River Cats a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a ground out by Joey Rickard.
The River Cats later tacked on a run in both the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Chris Shaw hit a solo home run, while Green hit an RBI single in the fifth.
Fresno saw its comeback attempt come up short after Wilmer Difo hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Andrew Stevenson in the ninth inning to cut the Sacramento lead to 3-2.
Sacramento southpaw Conner Menez (2-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Ben Braymer (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings.
Difo doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Grizzlies.
