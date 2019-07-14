Williams scheduled to start for Pittsburgh against Chicago

Pittsburgh Pirates (44-47, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (49-43, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Trevor Williams (3-2, 4.54 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Cubs: Jose Quintana (6-7, 4.19 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Cubs are 17-16 against NL Central teams. Chicago has hit 143 home runs this season, ninth in the National League. Javier Baez leads them with 22, averaging one every 16.6 at-bats.

The Pirates are 18-20 against NL Central Division opponents. Pittsburgh leads the National League in hitting with a .270 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the club with an average of .338. The Cubs won the last meeting 10-4. Jon Lester earned his ninth victory and Lester went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Jordan Lyles registered his sixth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baez leads the Cubs with 49 extra base hits and is batting .290. Kris Bryant is 13-for-36 with seven doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 27 home runs home runs and is slugging .642. Jung Ho Kang is 6-for-19 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .275 batting average, 5.15 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Pirates: 5-5, .312 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Cole Hamels: 10-day IL (oblique), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: 10-day IL (shoulder), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rookie Davis: 10-day IL (finger/forearm), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Steven Brault: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Dickerson: day-to-day (groin), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).