Santana hits walk-off double in 10th, Elizabethton beats Johnson City 13-12

ELIZABETHON, Tenn. (AP) -- Ruben Santana had a walk-off double in the 10th inning, as the Elizabethton Twins defeated the Johnson City Cardinals 13-12 on Sunday.

Will Holland scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

The Twins tied the game 12-12 in the bottom of the ninth when Charles Mack hit a grand slam as part of a five-run inning.

Reliever Steven Cruz (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out two while allowing one hit over two scoreless innings. Wilfredo Pereira (1-1) went one inning, allowing three runs and two hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Matt Wallner doubled twice and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win. Seth Gray homered and doubled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.

The seven extra-base hits for Elizabethton included a season-high five doubles.

For the Cardinals, Trejyn Fletcher homered and doubled, driving in five runs. Mateo Gil homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.