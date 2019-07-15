Sports
Medina leads Reading to 4-1 win over Binghamton
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Adonis Medina allowed just three hits over seven innings, leading the Reading Fightin Phils over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in a 4-1 win on Monday.
Medina (6-3) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing one run.
Reading broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth when Mickey Moniak scored on a groundout.
After Reading added two runs in the seventh, the Rumble Ponies cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Patrick Mazeika hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Braxton Lee.
The Fightin Phils tacked on another run in the ninth when Luke Williams hit a solo home run.
Harol Gonzalez (4-4) went six innings, allowing one run and four hits to take the tough loss in the Eastern League game. He also struck out five and walked two.
Comments