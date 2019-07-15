Wells leads Bowie to 4-2 win over Harrisburg

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Alex Wells allowed just four hits over eight innings, leading the Bowie Baysox over the Harrisburg Senators in a 4-2 win on Monday.

Wells (8-1) allowed two runs while striking out four to pick up the win.

Trailing 2-0 in the fifth, Harrisburg cut into the lead when Dante Bichette scored on a wild pitch.

Bowie answered in the bottom of the frame when Ryan McKenna hit an RBI double, driving in Cedric Mullins.

The Baysox tacked on another run in the sixth when Martin Cervenka hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Rylan Bannon.

Harrisburg saw its comeback attempt come up short after Nick Banks scored on a groundout in the eighth inning to cut the Bowie lead to 4-2.

Jacob Condra-Bogan (4-4) went three innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out two and walked two.