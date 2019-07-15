Alvarez leads AZL Athletics Green to 5-3 win over AZL D-backs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Wilson Alvarez had four hits as the AZL Athletics Green defeated the AZL D-backs 5-3 on Tuesday.

Down 2-0 in the fourth, AZL D-backs cut into the lead when Neyfy Castillo hit an RBI double, bringing home Ismael Jaime.

The AZL Athletics Green extended their lead in the sixth inning when Dustin Harris scored on an error.

The AZL Athletics Green later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Jorge Romero hit an RBI single and Jose Bonilla scored on a balk to secure the victory.

AZL D-backs saw its comeback attempt come up short after Corbin Carroll hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to cut the AZL Athletics Green lead to 5-3.

Dominic Yearego (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while AZL D-backs starter Gerald Ogando (3-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL D-backs, Carroll homered and singled, driving in two runs.