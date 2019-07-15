Lebron’s sac fly leads AZL Dodgers Lasorda to 3-1 win over AZL Dodgers Mota

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Rolando Lebron drove in Eddys Leonard with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Dodgers Lasorda to a 3-1 win over the AZL Dodgers Mota on Tuesday.

The sacrifice fly by Lebron, part of a three-run inning, gave the AZL Dodgers Lasorda a 2-1 lead before Aldrich De Jongh hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the top of the fifth, AZL Dodgers Mota broke a scoreless tie on an error that scored Albert Suarez.

Reinaldo De Paula (3-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Daniel Cruz (2-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.