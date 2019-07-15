Negret’s walk leads Idaho Falls to 6-5 win over Orem

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Juan Carlos Negret drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning to give the Idaho Falls Chukars a 6-5 win over the Orem Owlz on Monday. The Chukars snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.

Clay Dungan scored after he hit a single with two outs, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on a wild pitch.

The walk by Negret capped a five-run inning for the Chukars that started when Kember Nacero hit a double, scoring Negret to cut the Orem lead to 5-2.

Jose Marquez doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs in the win.

Christian Cosby (1-1) got the win in relief while Orem starter Emilker Guzman (1-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Several Owlz chipped in at the plate, as five players had at least a pair of hits. Brandon White singled three times, scoring two runs.