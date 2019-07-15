Hernandez’s run leads AZL Royals to 6-4 win over AZL Cubs 2

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Omar Hernandez scored on a wild pitch in the third inning, leading the AZL Royals to a 6-4 win over the AZL Cubs 2 on Tuesday.

The play, part of a two-run inning, gave the AZL Royals a 4-3 lead before Enrique Valdez scored on an error later in the inning.

The AZL Royals tacked on another run in the seventh when Valdez hit an RBI single, scoring Hernandez.

Woo-Young Jin (3-1) got the win with five innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while AZL Cubs 2 starter Manuel Espinoza (2-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.