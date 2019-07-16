Brito’s single leads Buffalo to 5-3 win over Charlotte

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Socrates Brito hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Buffalo Bisons to a 5-3 win over the Charlotte Knights on Tuesday.

The single by Brito gave the Bisons a 5-3 lead and capped a four-run inning for Buffalo. Earlier in the inning, Buffalo tied the game when Richard Urena scored on an error.

Charlotte took a 3-0 lead after Alcides Escobar hit a two-run home run in the first inning and Luis Robert hit a solo home run in the fifth. Buffalo answered in the bottom of the inning when Jordan Patterson scored on an error.

Buffalo southpaw Ryan Borucki (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Donn Roach (2-5) took the loss in the International League game after giving up five runs and 11 hits over six innings.