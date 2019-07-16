Ball’s homer leads Danville to 7-1 win over Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- Bryce Ball hit a solo home run in the second inning, leading the Danville Braves to a 7-1 win over the Burlington Royals on Tuesday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Braves and a three-game winning streak for the Royals.

The home run by Ball started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Braves a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Michael Mateja hit a solo home run and Garrett Saunders hit a sacrifice fly.

The Braves later added two runs in both the third and ninth innings. In the third, Cody Birdsong hit an RBI single, while Beau Philip scored on a passed ball in the ninth.

Peyton Williams (1-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Burlington starter Malcolm Van Buren (0-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.