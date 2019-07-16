Ovalles’ homer leads AZL Rangers to 15-5 win over AZL Indians Red

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Alexander Ovalles hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the AZL Rangers to a 15-5 win over the AZL Indians Red on Wednesday.

The home run by Ovalles, part of a four-run inning, gave the AZL Rangers a 5-1 lead before Heriberto Hernandez scored on an error later in the inning.

AZL Rangers later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run seventh, when Reynaldo Pichardo hit a three-run double to help put the game out of reach.

Manuel Santiago (1-0) got the win in relief while AZL Indians Red starter Samuel Vasquez (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

AZL Rangers took advantage of some erratic AZL Indians Red pitching, drawing a season-high 12 walks in its victory.

For the AZL Indians Red, Jean Montero doubled and singled, scoring two runs.