Rangers look to end 3-game slide

Arizona Diamondbacks (48-47, second in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (50-45, third in the NL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (7-6, 3.81 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 145 strikeouts) Rangers: Jesse Chavez (3-4, 3.84 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Rangers are 31-20 on their home turf. Texas has slugged .444 this season. Joey Gallo leads the team with a .636 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Diamondbacks are 28-25 on the road. Arizona has slugged .444 this season. Ketel Marte leads the team with a mark of .566. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 9-2. Alex Young earned his third victory and Ildemaro Vargas went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Arizona. Lance Lynn registered his fifth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 40 extra base hits and is batting .289. Rougned Odor is 8-for-38 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 47 extra base hits and has 57 RBIs. Christian Walker is 8-for-31 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .237 batting average, 6.36 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Jesse Biddle: 10-day IL (left shoulder fatigue), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Duplantier: 10-day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 10-day IL (back), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee), David Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).