Sports
Bermudez, Dennis lead Quad Cities to 9-3 win over Dayton
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Austin Dennis hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three, and Jonathan Bermudez tossed five scoreless innings as the Quad Cities River Bandits defeated the Dayton Dragons 9-3 on Wednesday.
Bermudez (3-0) allowed two hits while striking out eight and walking one to pick up the win.
Quad Cities took the lead in the first when Cesar Salazar hit a sacrifice fly and Grae Kessinger hit a two-run single.
The River Bandits later added two runs in the second and four in the fifth. In the second, Dennis hit a two-run home run, while Salazar hit a two-run double in the fifth.
Jhon De Jesus (2-9) went four innings, allowing eight runs and six hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out four and walked four.
Comments