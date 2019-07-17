Davis’ single leads Iowa to 7-5 win over Okla. City

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Taylor Davis hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Iowa Cubs to a 7-5 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Wednesday.

The single by Davis came in the midst of a six-run inning and tied the game 5-5. Later in the inning, Iowa took the lead when Donnie Dewees and Davis scored on an error.

The Dodgers took a 5-1 lead when Gavin Lux hit a two-run home run in the fourth.

Dillon Maples (1-4) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Kevin Quackenbush (2-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.