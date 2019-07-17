McKinstry’s single leads Tulsa to 7-6 win over Frisco

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Zach McKinstry hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Tulsa Drillers to a 7-6 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Wednesday.

The single by McKinstry came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the Drillers a 6-5 lead. Later in the inning, Carlos Rincon scored on a double play.

In the top of the ninth, Frisco cut into the deficit on a sacrifice fly by Isiah Kiner-Falefa that scored Leody Taveras.

Justin De Fratus (6-5) got the win in relief while CD Pelham (0-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the RoughRiders, Taveras homered and singled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair. Yonny Hernandez doubled and singled, also stealing a base.

With the win, Tulsa improved to 7-1 against Frisco this season.