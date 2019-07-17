Joseph’s run leads Spokane to 6-5 win over Vancouver

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Starling Joseph scored the decisive run on a wild pitch in the sixth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Vancouver Canadians 6-5 on Wednesday.

Joseph scored after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a wild pitch.

The walk by Strahm scored Joseph to give the Indians a 6-5 lead.

The Canadians tied the game 5-5 when Luis De Los Santos hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Blaine Crim doubled and singled in the win.

Nic Laio (3-1) got the win in relief while Randy Pondler (3-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

De Los Santos homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Canadians.