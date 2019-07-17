Anderson, Martini lead Las Vegas to 3-0 win over Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Tanner Anderson tossed a five-hit shutout and Nick Martini doubled and singled, as the Las Vegas Aviators topped the Tacoma Rainiers 3-0 on Wednesday.

Anderson (6-4) struck out one and walked five to get the win.

In the first inning, Las Vegas went up 1-0 early on a double by Sheldon Neuse that scored Martini. The Aviators scored again in the fourth when Mark Payton hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Jorge Mateo.

Darren McCaughan (0-1) went five innings, allowing three runs and seven hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

The Rainiers were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the Aviators' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.