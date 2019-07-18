Sedio scores on fielder’s choice in 10th, Lakeland beats Dunedin

CLEARWATER, (AP) -- Chad Sedio and Dylan Rosa scored on an error in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Lakeland Flying Tigers to a 10-6 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays on Thursday.

The Flying Tigers later scored five more runs in the inning, including a single by Nick Ames that scored Cole Peterson.

In the bottom of the inning, Dunedin scored on a single by Ryan Noda that brought home Kevin Vicuna. However, the rally ended when Angel De Jesus got Chavez Young to fly out to end the game.

The Flying Tigers scored one run in the eighth before Dunedin answered in the bottom of the inning when Young hit a two-run single to tie the game 5-5.

Rosa singled three times, scoring two runs in the win.

De Jesus (2-0) got the win in relief while Jackson Rees (2-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.