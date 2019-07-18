Holton’s run leads Connecticut to 3-2 win over Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) -- Hector Martinez hit a run-scoring fielder's choice in the fourth inning, leading the Connecticut Tigers to a 3-2 win over the Aberdeen IronBirds on Thursday.

The fielder's choice, part of a three-run inning, tied the game 2-2 before Kona Quiggle scored on a forceout later in the inning.

In the bottom of the second, Aberdeen took the lead on a double by Trey Truitt that scored Maverick Handley and Juan Montes.

Jake Baker (2-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Jake Lyons (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Andrew Fregia doubled and singled twice for the IronBirds.