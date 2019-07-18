Charles’ single leads Yucatan to 3-2 win over Saltillo

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Art Charles hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning to give the Leones de Yucatan a 3-2 win over the Saraperos de Saltillo on Thursday.

Alex Liddi scored on the play after he hit an RBI double and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

The single by Charles capped a two-run inning for the Leones that started when Liddi hit a double, scoring Jonathan Jones.

In the top of the second, Saltillo scored on a home run by Jorge Vazquez. Later in the inning, Jose Manuel Orozco hit a sacrifice fly to give the Saraperos a 2-0 lead. Yucatan answered in the fifth inning when Leo Heras scored on a wild pitch.

Heras reached base three times in the win.

Yucatan right-hander Jesse Estrada (6-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Raul Carrillo (7-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up three runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings.