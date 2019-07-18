d’Arnaud scores winning run in 10th, Omaha beats New Orleans 10-9 in walk-off finish

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Erick Mejia hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Chase d'Arnaud with the winning run in the 10th inning, as the Omaha Storm Chasers defeated the New Orleans Baby Cakes 10-9 on Thursday.

d'Arnaud scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and stole third.

The Storm Chasers scored two runs in the eighth before New Orleans answered in the next half-inning when Eddy Alvarez hit a solo home run to tie the game 9-9.

Reliever Josh Staumont (1-5) went two innings, allowing one run and one hit while striking out five to get the win. R.J. Alvarez (1-6) allowed one run and got two outs in the Pacific Coast League game.

Brett Phillips tripled and singled twice, scoring three runs in the win.

For the Baby Cakes, Isaac Galloway homered and singled, driving in four runs. Isan Diaz homered and singled, scoring two runs.