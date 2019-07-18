Lobaton leads Tacoma to 9-3 win over Las Vegas

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Jose Lobaton hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the Tacoma Rainiers defeated the Las Vegas Aviators 9-3 on Thursday.

The home runs by Lobaton, both three-run shots, came in the third off Jake Buchanan and in the seventh off J.B. Wendelken.

Tacoma starter Anthony Misiewicz (5-5) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Buchanan (3-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and five hits over five innings.