Soto, Roach lead State College over West Virginia
GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Carlos Soto hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, and Dalton Roach allowed just three hits over six innings as the State College Spikes topped the West Virginia Black Bears 6-2 on Friday.
Soto hit a grand slam before Fuller hit a solo shot that gave the Spikes a 6-2 lead.
Roach (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing two runs.
Francis Del Orbe (2-1) went one inning, allowing five runs and three hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out two and walked two.
Blake Sabol tripled and singled for the Black Bears.
Despite the loss, West Virginia is 5-1 against State College this season.
