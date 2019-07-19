Lowe’s single leads Montgomery to 4-1 win over Jackson

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Josh Lowe hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Montgomery Biscuits to a 4-1 win over the Jackson Generals on Friday. The Generals saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

The single by Lowe, part of a two-run inning, gave the Biscuits a 1-0 lead before Taylor Walls scored on a groundout later in the inning.

After Montgomery added a run in the fifth on a double by Miles Mastrobuoni, the Generals cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Ryan Grotjohn scored on a groundout.

The Biscuits tacked on another run in the sixth when Robbie Tenerowicz scored on a fielder's choice.

Paul Campbell (5-2) got the win in relief while Jackson starter Josh Green (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.