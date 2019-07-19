Vance hits walk-off single in 10th, Beloit beats West Michigan 3-2

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Cobie Vance hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Beloit Snappers beat the West Michigan Whitecaps 3-2 on Friday. With the victory, the Snappers snapped a five-game losing streak.

Joseph Pena scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Vance.

The Whitecaps tied the game 2-2 in the top of the ninth when Nick Quintana hit an RBI single, bringing home Andre Lipcius.

Reliever Angello Infante (1-1) went five innings, allowing two runs and four hits to pick up the win. He also struck out three and walked one. Drew Crosby (1-4) went three innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Quintana doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Whitecaps.