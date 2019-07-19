Rodriguez, Warren spur Dayton to 7-1 win over Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Cameron Warren had two hits and scored two runs, and Adrian Rodriguez allowed just two hits over five innings as the Dayton Dragons topped the Quad Cities River Bandits 7-1 on Friday.

Rodriguez (5-2) allowed one run while striking out five and walking one to get the win.

Up 2-1, the Dragons extended their lead in the sixth inning when Mariel Bautista hit a solo home run and Miguel Hernandez hit a three-run home run.

Jose Bravo (1-3) went six innings, allowing six runs and eight hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out one and walked one.