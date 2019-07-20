New England faces FC Cincinnati following shutout victory

New England Revolution (7-8-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (5-14-2, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Vancouver 4-0, New England faces FC Cincinnati.

FC Cincinnati is 3-7-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. FC Cincinnati is 3-1-0 when it scores two goals.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Revolution are 1-8-4 against Eastern Conference teams. New England is 2-0-1 when it records at least three goals.

The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. FC Cincinnati won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kekuta Manneh has three goals and three assists for FC Cincinnati. Emmanuel Ledesma has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

Carles Gil has six goals and six assists for New England. Teal Bunbury has five goals over the past 10 games for the Revolution.

LAST 10 GAMES: FC Cincinnati: 3-7-0, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.7 shots on goal and 3.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 3.2 goals per game.

New England: 5-1-4, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.5 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Greg Garza (injured), Jimmy McLaughlin (injured), Fatai Alashe (injured).

New England: Zahibo, Michael Mancienne (injured).