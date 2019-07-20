DSL Pirates2 beats DSL Royals2 5-3

, (AP) -- Bladimir Susana scored on an error in the fifth inning, leading the DSL Pirates2 to a 5-3 win over the DSL Royals2 on Saturday. The DSL Pirates2 swept the short two-game series with the win.

Susana scored on the play to give the DSL Pirates2 a 4-3 lead after he reached base on an error, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on an error.

The DSL Pirates2 tacked on another run in the seventh when Jauri Custodio hit an RBI single, scoring Juan Mena.

Custodio homered and singled, driving in two runs for DSL Pirates2.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Francisco Hodge (3-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while DSL Royals2 starter Darwin Feliz (2-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Jaswel De Los Santos doubled and singled twice for the DSL Royals2.

With the win, DSL Pirates2 remains undefeated (10-0) against DSL Royals2 this season.