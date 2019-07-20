Pena’s single leads DSL Braves to 6-2 win over DSL Rays1

, (AP) -- Gianfranco Pena hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the DSL Braves to a 6-2 win over the DSL Rays1 on Saturday. The DSL Braves swept the short two-game series with the win.

The single by Pena capped a two-run inning and gave the DSL Braves a 3-2 lead after Jeremy Celedonio hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The DSL Braves later added two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth. In the seventh, Kelvin Pena and Deivi Estrada both drove in a run, while Leomar Jimenez hit an RBI double in the eighth.

Estrada singled three times, driving in a run and also scoring one for DSL Braves.

Royber Salinas (1-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Rafael Prensa (1-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

With the win, DSL Braves improved to 4-2 against DSL Rays1 this season.