Moreno’s single leads DSL Royals1 to 7-4 win over DSL Athletics
, (AP) -- Olivber Moreno hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Royals1 to a 7-4 win over the DSL Athletics on Saturday. With the victory, the DSL Royals1 swept the short two-game series.
The single by Moreno started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the DSL Royals1 a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Junior Calderon hit an RBI single and Moreno scored on a wild pitch.
Kevin Reyes scored on a passed ball in the third inning and Jean Ramirez hit an RBI single in the fifth to give the DSL Royals1 a 2-1 lead. The DSL Athletics came back to take a 4-2 lead in the sixth inning when Darlyn Montero hit a sacrifice fly and Albert Avila hit a two-run single.
DSL Royals1 cut the deficit to 4-3 in the seventh when Calderon scored on an error.
Adrian Gonzalez (2-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Carlos Leandro (0-5) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.
