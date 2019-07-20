Sports
Winn, Sivira spur Augusta to 8-1 win over Greensboro
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Anyesber Sivira homered and had three hits, driving in two, and Keaton Winn allowed just two hits over five innings as the Augusta GreenJackets topped the Greensboro Grasshoppers 8-1 on Saturday.
Winn (4-6) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two while allowing one run.
With the game tied 1-1, the GreenJackets took the lead for good with two runs in the second inning. Mikey Edie and Ismael Munguia both drove in runs en route to the two-run lead.
Alex Manasa (8-3) went three innings, allowing four runs and eight hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out three and walked one.
Augusta improved to 5-1 against Greensboro this season.
Comments