Molina’s homer leads Tampa to 8-3 win over Bradenton

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Leonardo Molina hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Tampa Tarpons to an 8-3 win over the Bradenton Marauders on Saturday.

The home run by Molina scored Steven Sensley and Kyle Gray to give the Tarpons a 3-0 lead.

The Marauders tied the game in the fifth inning when Travis Swaggerty hit a two-run home run and Oneil Cruz hit an RBI single.

The Tarpons took the lead for good in the sixth when Jason Lopez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Oswaldo Cabrera.

Janson Junk (3-5) got the win with 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Bradenton starter Gavin Wallace (2-5) took the loss in the Florida State League game.