Downs hits grand slam, leads Rancho Cuca. over Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Jeter Downs hit a grand slam in the second inning, leading the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to a 9-1 win over the Stockton Ports on Saturday.

The grand slam by Downs gave the Quakes a 6-1 lead and capped a six-run inning for Rancho Cuca.. Earlier in the inning, Rancho Cuca. tied the game when Miguel Vargas hit an RBI single and then took the lead when Vargas scored on an error.

The Quakes later added two runs in the seventh and one in the ninth. In the seventh, Brayan Morales hit a two-run single, while Downs scored on a groundout in the ninth.

Rancho Cuca. left-hander Leo Crawford (5-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Mitchell Jordan (7-6) took the loss in the California League game after allowing six runs and five hits over 1 2/3 innings.