Los Angeles to visit Seattle Sunday

Los Angeles Angels (51-49, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (40-61, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Dillon Peters (1-0, 4.15 ERA) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (4-6, 5.01 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Both Los Angeles and Seattle are looking to win the series with a victory.

The Mariners are 20-33 against the rest of their division. Seattle has hit 166 home runs this season, fourth in the MLB. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with 23, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats.

The Angels are 24-30 against AL West Division teams. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .260 batting average as a team this season, Mike Trout leads the team with a mark of .303. The Angels won the last meeting 6-2. Ty Buttrey earned his sixth victory and Trout went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Roenis Elias registered his second loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 105 hits and is batting .274. Omar Narvaez is 13-for-29 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Trout leads the Angels with 31 home runs home runs and is slugging .663. Kole Calhoun is 7-for-35 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .220 batting average, 6.46 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

Angels: 6-4, .268 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Dan Altavilla: 10-day IL (forearm), Austin Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Lucroy: 7-day IL (concussion/nose).