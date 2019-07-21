Keselowski on pole for NASCAR at New Hampshire

Brad Keselowski heads down the track during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H., Friday, July 19, 2019. Keselowski earned the pole during qualifying. AP Photo

Brad Keselowski is on the pole for the first time in nearly two years Sunday as NASCAR returns to New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Keselowski, who won at New Hampshire in 2014, has three Cup Series victories in 2019, placing him one behind Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch for the season lead. Keselowski last started from the pole at Michigan in August 2017.

Busch qualified second in the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing and his older brother, Kurt, will start third for Chevy in the 300-mile race.

The Busch brothers are two of the six drivers in Sunday's field with three career victories at New Hampshire. Another is Kevin Harvick, who picked up his third last year and will start 14th Sunday for Ford.