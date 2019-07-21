Rogers leads Jupiter to 4-2 win over Palm Beach

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Trevor Rogers allowed just four hits over seven innings, leading the Jupiter Hammerheads over the Palm Beach Cardinals in a 4-2 win on Sunday.

Rogers (5-7) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing two runs.

Jupiter started the scoring in the first inning when Victor Victor Mesa scored on an error and James Nelson hit a sacrifice fly.

After Jupiter added a run in the second on a single by Mesa, the Cardinals cut into the deficit in the third inning when Juan Yepez hit a solo home run.

The Hammerheads tacked on another run in the fifth when Nelson hit an RBI double, bringing home Nick Fortes.

Palm Beach saw its comeback attempt come up short after Imeldo Diaz hit an RBI double, bringing home Nick Dunn in the seventh inning to cut the Jupiter lead to 4-2.

Alvaro Seijas (0-1) went five innings, allowing four runs and seven hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

Diaz doubled twice for the Cardinals.