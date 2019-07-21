Kleszcz leads Kingsport to 7-6 win over Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- Cole Kleszcz had two hits and two RBI as the Kingsport Mets defeated the Bristol Pirates 7-6 on Sunday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Mets and a three-game winning streak for the Pirates.

Trailing 2-0 in the second, Bristol tied the game when Eli Wilson hit an RBI single and Francisco Acuna scored on a groundout.

Kingsport answered in the top of the next frame, scoring four runs to take the lead. The Mets sent 10 men to the plate as L.A. Woodard drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Francisco Alvarez en route to the four-run lead.

The Mets tacked on another run in the ninth when Wilfred Astudillo hit an RBI single, driving in Brett Baty.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bristol saw its comeback attempt come up short after Josh Bissonette scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning to cut the Kingsport lead to 7-6.

Yadiel Flores (1-1) got the win in relief while Bristol starter Jose Maldonado (2-4) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.