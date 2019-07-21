Valdez, Duzenack lead Visalia to 6-2 win over Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Camden Duzenack homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Bryan Valdez allowed just three hits over six innings as the Visalia Rawhide beat the Lake Elsinore Storm 6-2 on Sunday.

Valdez (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked two while allowing one run.

Visalia batted around in the second inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring five runs, including a two-run single by Jancarlos Cintron.

The Rawhide tacked on another run in the fifth when Duzenack hit a solo home run.

Caleb Boushley (4-3) went five innings, allowing six runs and 11 hits in the California League game. He also struck out two and walked one.