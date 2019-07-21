Cuevas, Pacheco lead the way for AZL Cubs 1

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Yovanny Cuevas homered and doubled twice, scoring three runs as the AZL Cubs 1 beat the AZL Brewers Blue 7-5 on Monday. The AZL Cubs 1 snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.

Carlos Pacheco doubled three times with a couple of runs and two RBIs for AZL Cubs 1.

With the game tied 1-1 in the fourth, AZL Brewers Blue took the lead when Cam Devanney scored on a wild pitch.

The AZL Cubs 1 took the lead for good with three runs in the fifth inning. Pacheco hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Oswaldo Pina en route to the two-run lead.

The AZL Cubs 1 later tacked on three runs in the seventh, including a solo home run by Cuevas.

AZL Brewers Blue saw its comeback attempt come up short after Andre Nnebe hit a two-run triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Caleb Marquez in the ninth to cut the AZL Cubs 1 lead to 7-5.

Carlos Paula (1-0) got the win in relief while AZL Brewers Blue starter Ian Exposito (2-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

The eight extra-base hits for AZL Cubs 1 included a season-high six doubles.

Nnebe tripled and singled, driving in two runs for the AZL Brewers Blue.