Tena’s run leads AZL Indians Blue to 10-4 win over AZL Padres 1

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Jose Tena scored on an error in the second inning to help the AZL Indians Blue secure a 10-4 victory over the AZL Padres 1 on Monday.

The error, part of a two-run inning, gave the AZL Indians Blue a 1-0 lead before Cristopher Cespedes scored on an error later in the inning.

Trailing 6-1, the AZL Padres 1 cut into the deficit in the next half-inning when Yerry Landinez scored on a forceout and Joshua Mears hit a two-run home run.

The AZL Indians Blue later added three runs in the fifth and one in the eighth. In the fifth, Wilfri Peralta hit a three-run home run, while Tena hit an RBI triple in the eighth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Chandler Fidel (3-0) got the win in relief while AZL Padres 1 starter Jesus Gonzalez (1-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.